Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.58. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

