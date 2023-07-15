Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Curis, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Curis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. The consensus estimate for Curis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

CRIS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Curis Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.88.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Curis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 16.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

