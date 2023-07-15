Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Humacyte, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humacyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22).

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 27th.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $313.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,287.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,990,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,171,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at $247,287.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,009,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,490,568. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Humacyte by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

