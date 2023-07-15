Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MREO stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 998.1% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,049,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 72,986.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 624,705 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

