Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($7.17) per share.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.79.

Mustang Bio Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBIO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

MBIO stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the period.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

