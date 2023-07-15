Caprock Group LLC Buys 664 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after buying an additional 1,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,952,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after buying an additional 1,198,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,481,000 after buying an additional 64,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

