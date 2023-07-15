Caprock Group LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.92.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

