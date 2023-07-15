Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

