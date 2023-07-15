Caprock Group LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

