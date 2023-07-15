Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 659.1% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

CARR stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

