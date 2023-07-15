CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $55,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $47.68 on Monday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $54.86.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

