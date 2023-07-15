Centene Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.78 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.78 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Centene Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

Centene stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.