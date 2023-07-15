Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.60 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

CG opened at C$8.41 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.4379524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.