Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) versus Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Financial Survey

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 1.32% 0.93% 0.39% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 2 0 3.00 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 783.84%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Principal Solar.

5.4% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.60 billion 2.76 $513.03 million $0.69 11.48 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Volatility & Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.33, suggesting that its stock price is 633% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,939 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Principal Solar

(Get Free Report)

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.