Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) vs. Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Head to Head Review

Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Satixfy Communications and Ceragon Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satixfy Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceragon Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ceragon Networks has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 135.43%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Satixfy Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

24.1% of Satixfy Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Satixfy Communications and Ceragon Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satixfy Communications $10.63 million 0.94 -$397.79 million N/A N/A Ceragon Networks $295.17 million 0.64 -$19.69 million ($0.04) -55.75

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Satixfy Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Satixfy Communications has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Satixfy Communications and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satixfy Communications N/A N/A N/A Ceragon Networks -1.02% 0.84% 0.36%

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Satixfy Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satixfy Communications



SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services. SatixFy Communications Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Ceragon Networks



Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network. The company also uses microwave and millimeter-wave radio technologies to transfer telecommunication traffic between wireless 5G and 4G, 3G, and other cellular base stations. In addition, it provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount, all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, IP-50S, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company offers network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It provides its services to oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, India, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

