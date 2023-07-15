Channel Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.