Channel Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

