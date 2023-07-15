Channel Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 38,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 14.1% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.38.

NYSE SYK opened at $302.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

