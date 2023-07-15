Channel Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,599 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $118.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

