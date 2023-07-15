Channel Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 748 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $336.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $266.33 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

