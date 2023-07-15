Channel Wealth LLC Invests $246,000 in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Channel Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJIA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DJIA opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

