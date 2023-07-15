Channel Wealth LLC Invests $294,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

