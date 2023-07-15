Channel Wealth LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $137.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $5,918,379. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.06.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

