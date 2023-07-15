Channel Wealth LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.