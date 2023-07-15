Channel Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

