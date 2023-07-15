Channel Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

