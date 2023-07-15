Channel Wealth LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $229.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

