Chardan Capital Comments on Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Immunovant Stock Up 2.3 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,574 shares of company stock worth $228,770. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

