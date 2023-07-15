Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $136.43 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

