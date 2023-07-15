Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CAO Sells $573,344.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $573,344.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 239,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,330,667.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12.

Chewy Trading Up 0.8 %

CHWY opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 316.58 and a beta of 0.88. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 133,340.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 658,639 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.65.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

