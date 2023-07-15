Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.90 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

