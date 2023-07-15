Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

