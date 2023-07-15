Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 545 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $450.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

