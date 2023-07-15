Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 36,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $366.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $371.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.