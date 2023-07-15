Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after buying an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MLM opened at $457.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $462.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

