Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.77.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $249.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.39. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.07 and a one year high of $254.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

