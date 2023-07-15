Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 123 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.