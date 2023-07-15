Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 206 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,273,000 after purchasing an additional 468,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,341,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.