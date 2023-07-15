Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $204,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $426,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.0 %

BMAR opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

