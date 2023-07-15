Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CB opened at $188.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.84.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

