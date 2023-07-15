Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.65. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $498.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

