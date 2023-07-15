Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $498.74 and last traded at $497.14, with a volume of 89852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $493.05.

The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

