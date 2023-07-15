Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $540.00 by Analysts at Argus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $523.29.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $498.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.4% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.5% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.9% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 35,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

