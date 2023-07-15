Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $441.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $419.00 to $441.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $523.29.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.22 and its 200-day moving average is $457.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $498.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after buying an additional 237,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.