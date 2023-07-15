Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. Cintas has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $498.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.22 and its 200-day moving average is $457.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 5.4% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Cintas by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 6.5% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 64.9% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Cintas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 35,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

