Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $13.85-14.35 EPS.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $498.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.29.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

About Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

