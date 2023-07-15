Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citi Trends and Global Fashion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 2 2 0 2.50 Global Fashion Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Citi Trends currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.98%. Global Fashion Group has a consensus price target of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 224.22%. Given Global Fashion Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Fashion Group is more favorable than Citi Trends.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $795.01 million 0.19 $58.89 million $2.71 6.67 Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Citi Trends and Global Fashion Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Global Fashion Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citi Trends shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and Global Fashion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends 2.88% 0.50% 0.15% Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Citi Trends beats Global Fashion Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. The company also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as undergarments and outerwear for men and women. In addition, it offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, and health products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. The company provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

