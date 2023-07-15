Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.53 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.59. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $107.71 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

