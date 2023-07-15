Comparing Croghan Bancshares (CHBH) & Its Competitors

Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) is one of 278 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Croghan Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Croghan Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croghan Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Croghan Bancshares Competitors 34.11% 10.25% 0.88%

Dividends

Croghan Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Croghan Bancshares pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Croghan Bancshares lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croghan Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Croghan Bancshares Competitors 1098 3134 3296 62 2.31

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Croghan Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 321.39%. Given Croghan Bancshares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Croghan Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Croghan Bancshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Croghan Bancshares N/A N/A 18.68 Croghan Bancshares Competitors $48.44 billion $845.69 million 268.32

Croghan Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Croghan Bancshares. Croghan Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Croghan Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Croghan Bancshares competitors beat Croghan Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services. Its loan product portfolio includes home equity and improvement, personal, auto, boat, RV, and motorcycle loans, as well as overdraft protection services; business loans and lines, small business lending, equipment loans and leasing, commercial real estate and SBA loans, and business successions planning, as well as mortgage lending services. In addition, the company provides investment and trust, and estate management, employee benefit plans, and financial planning; and insurance services, as well as debit and credit card, and digital services, such as online and mobile banking. Croghan Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1888 and is headquartered in Fremont, Ohio.

