Comparing LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB)

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and LogicMark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $2.08 million 12.16 -$4.48 million ($0.60) -5.38 LogicMark $11.92 million 0.33 -$6.93 million ($14.32) -0.22

Nutriband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicMark. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nutriband and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -231.31% -52.80% -47.85% LogicMark -67.48% -32.91% -27.37%

Risk and Volatility

Nutriband has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LogicMark beats Nutriband on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

